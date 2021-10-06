Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,468,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,137,033 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 5.0% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.10% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $2,622,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $38.43. 5,578,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,891. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average of $39.51.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

