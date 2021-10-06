Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 40.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,401,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975,820 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $392,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,281,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.70. 4,893,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,778,611. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.15. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

