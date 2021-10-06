Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CAO Sells $1,177,818.18 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $1,177,818.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ULCC traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.72. 523,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,633. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,747,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth approximately $4,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

ULCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

