Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 10,322 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,322 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,738.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total transaction of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total transaction of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total transaction of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.52. 62,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,313. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.58. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.63 and a 1-year high of $288.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 37.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,670,000 after purchasing an additional 833,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,920,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,190 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Morningstar by 16.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,256,000 after acquiring an additional 65,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 59.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,737,000 after acquiring an additional 165,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

