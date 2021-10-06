Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 20,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total transaction of $6,150,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total transaction of $2,240,200.00.
- On Monday, September 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00.
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total value of $3,931,300.00.
- On Friday, August 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $6,075,000.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.13, for a total transaction of $5,026,950.00.
- On Monday, July 26th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total transaction of $1,759,950.00.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total value of $3,583,050.00.
Shares of MRNA traded down $29.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,161,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,669,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.49 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $400.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,529,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Moderna by 17.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Moderna by 8.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
