Sovarnum Capital L.P. Sells 2,000 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. trimmed its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 28.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth about $659,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after purchasing an additional 599,765 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBHT stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $171.66. 372,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $184.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.35 and a 200 day moving average of $169.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

