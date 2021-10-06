Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Hits $55.33 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for approximately $55.33 or 0.00099686 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $25.25 million and $113,215.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00058460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 63.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00095515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.37 or 0.00130399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,463.44 or 0.99932540 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.98 or 0.06316972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 456,316 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “mUSOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.