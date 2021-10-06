Solana (SOL) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.26 Billion

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for $155.03 or 0.00279322 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Solana has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. Solana has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion and approximately $3.26 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00048456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.16 or 0.00225503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00102925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 505,735,142 coins and its circulating supply is 297,988,535 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official website is solana.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

