Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported earnings per share of $1.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGM. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $2,801,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $1,757,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,049.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 626,370 shares of company stock valued at $18,488,983. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 60.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at $6,559,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,799,000 after purchasing an additional 340,911 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 153.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 174.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 512,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,790. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

