Sovarnum Capital L.P. Invests $1.36 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.41.

BABA stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $144.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,820,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,843,105. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.96. The stock has a market cap of $391.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.