DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $87.61

Shares of DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.61 and last traded at $87.61, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.61.

DCCPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.11.

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

