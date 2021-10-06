Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.30

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 3605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nippon Paint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion.

Nippon Paint Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products.

