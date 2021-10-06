Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $804,000 Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 0.4% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 160,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after buying an additional 22,088 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 64.4% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 68,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

FMB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.74. The company had a trading volume of 127,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,211. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.18. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $57.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

