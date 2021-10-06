Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in September

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Schindler stock remained flat at $$258.31 during midday trading on Wednesday. Schindler has a 12-month low of $240.54 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.26.
About Schindler
