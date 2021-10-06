Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in September

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Schindler stock remained flat at $$258.31 during midday trading on Wednesday. Schindler has a 12-month low of $240.54 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.26.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

