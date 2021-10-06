China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Update

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,658,300 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 32,933,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,835.5 days.

Shares of SNPMF stock remained flat at $$0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.