SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Down 29.8% in September

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
SQIDF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 117,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,202. SQI Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.
SQI Diagnostics Company Profile
Read More: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.