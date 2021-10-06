SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Down 29.8% in September

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SQIDF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 117,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,202. SQI Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile

SQI Diagnostics, Inc is a life sciences and diagnostics company. It develops multiplexed tests and automated systems for customers who need to measure a variety of biomarkers in blood or other common sample types and commercialize proprietary technologies and products for microarray diagnostics. The firm offers solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug development, human diagnostic testing and animal health diagnostic tests.

