good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Short Interest Down 18.0% in September

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,300 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 317,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
OTCMKTS SLGBF traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,021. good natured Products has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.
About good natured Products
