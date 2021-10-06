Sears Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) Short Interest Down 24.2% in September

Sears Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 842,100 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 1,111,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,711,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sears stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,563. Sears has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23.

Get Sears alerts:

About Sears

Sears Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of retail stores, through its subsidiaries. It operates through two segments: Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment offers consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Sears Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sears and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.