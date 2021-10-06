SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Shares of SLYG stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,415. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $59.49 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.82 and a 200-day moving average of $87.54.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

