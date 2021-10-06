Financial Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 49,933 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,933 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 10.8% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $23,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

SPDW traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,990,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,591. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

