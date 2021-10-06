Winslow Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Winslow Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 795,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,479 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $304,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $4.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $395.94. 321,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $311.69 and a 12-month high of $409.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $393.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.54.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

