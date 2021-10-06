Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 136.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,056 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 0.9% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,936 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.89.

FISV stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,383,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.81 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.45.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

