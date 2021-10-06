TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $8.92 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.9% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,095,000 after purchasing an additional 160,355 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,347,000 after purchasing an additional 168,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $212,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,027,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,605,173. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.16.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.