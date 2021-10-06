Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567,878 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,485,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,602,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.36 and a 200 day moving average of $76.51. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

