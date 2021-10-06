Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $379.40.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $353.52. 268,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,466. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $200.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.31.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $172,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $143,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,180 shares of company stock valued at $78,646,127. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

