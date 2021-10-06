Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives $54.94 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.94.

Several research firms recently commented on KSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of KSS traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,675,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,945. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.38. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kohl’s by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 411.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

