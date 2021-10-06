Brokerages Set Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Target Price at $20.20

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,339,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,718. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

