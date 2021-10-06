PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,900 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 264,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,135,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PHIL traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 79,298,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,916,625. PHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
PHI Group Company Profile
