PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,900 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 264,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,135,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PHIL traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 79,298,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,916,625. PHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

PHI Group Company Profile

PHI Group, Inc engages in mergers and acquisition activities. The firm aims to acquire established operating businesses in selective industries and invest in various ventures that may potentially create significant long-term value for its shareholders. It also provides corporate finance services, including merger and acquisition advisory and consulting services for client companies, through its subsidiaries.

