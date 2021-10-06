Sovarnum Capital L.P. Increases Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,524,000 after buying an additional 370,933 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after buying an additional 934,847 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after buying an additional 2,308,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,431,000 after buying an additional 27,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,365,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,189,000 after buying an additional 278,503 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAA traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.10. 427,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,374. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $197.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

