Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,923,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 156,481 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,152,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.73.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $7.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.32. 800,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,127. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.95 and a 200 day moving average of $358.54.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

