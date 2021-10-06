Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,556,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,911 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 1.0% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,299,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

NYSE CL traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,052,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,076. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average is $80.30. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.