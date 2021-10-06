H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.18

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.18 and last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 1524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.67 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.34.

The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.11.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

