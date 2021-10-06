Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Up 44.5% in September

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,400 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the August 31st total of 283,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 540,747.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,237 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the first quarter valued at $3,069,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the second quarter valued at $1,101,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 52.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 568,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 195,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the first quarter valued at $985,000. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomura alerts:

NMR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 336,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,243. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25. Nomura has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. Research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.