UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.65

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 1209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

UNCFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.60 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

