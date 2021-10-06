Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Short Interest Up 44.0% in September

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.4 days.

PAZRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plaza Retail REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of PAZRF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.57. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. Plaza Retail REIT has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $3.87.

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

