The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Raised by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 48,741 shares during the period. The Williams Companies comprises about 1.1% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of The Williams Companies worth $37,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 190,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 75,460 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $995,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 399,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 49,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 3,906,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,730,000 after purchasing an additional 59,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $27.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,209,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,983,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

