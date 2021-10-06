Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $337.29.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,476,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.58. 995,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,623. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $200.03 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.74. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.