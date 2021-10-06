EarnX 1-Day Volume Tops $16,693.00 (EARNX)

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, EarnX has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One EarnX coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. EarnX has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $16,693.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00058581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00095481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00129460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,212.59 or 0.99767593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,488.07 or 0.06302843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EarnX’s total supply is 7,036,570,102,652 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EarnX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EarnX using one of the exchanges listed above.

