Sovarnum Capital L.P. Acquires Shares of 22,500 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 1.3% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

MS traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.10. 6,911,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,085,894. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The company has a market cap of $180.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.88.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

