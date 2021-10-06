KDI Capital Partners LLC Has $8.82 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

KDI Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 551.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.9% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,039 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $259,279,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $198,012,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,871,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.69.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.48. 6,002,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,551,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.57. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.87 billion, a PE ratio of 284.39, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

