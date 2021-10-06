Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 257 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 0.9% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 55I LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 15.8% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 473,122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $109,286,000 after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 23,558 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 870,152 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $200,996,000 after purchasing an additional 52,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.50.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.10. 2,106,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,514. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $248.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

