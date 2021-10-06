TSP Capital Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Comcast by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.90. 22,741,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,515,775. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.05. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $261.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.