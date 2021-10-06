iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises about 4.2% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Silver Trust worth $12,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,640,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $61,226,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $45,400,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,244,000 after buying an additional 1,451,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 25.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,905,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,586,000 after buying an additional 782,971 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.96. 22,263,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,433,893. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $23.57. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

