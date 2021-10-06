Finepoint Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,671,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,053,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 57.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the period. 60.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 74,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,639. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $11.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

