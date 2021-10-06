Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.57 Million Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.20% of Spire worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Spire by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of SR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,483. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $53.64 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.41.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SR. Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.