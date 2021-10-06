Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.25

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 1040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharming Group in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
