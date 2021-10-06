Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.25

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 1040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharming Group in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

