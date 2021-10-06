Brokerages Expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to Post $1.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) will announce $1.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.74. LPL Financial reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $10.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LPL Financial.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.45.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

LPLA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.31. 496,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,955. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.52. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.18. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

