Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $352.00

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $352.00 and last traded at $348.80, with a volume of 362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $344.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.76. The company has a market capitalization of $749.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.54 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 17.59%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 10.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 50.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

