Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,576 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 136,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 43.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

MMP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.75. 826,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

