HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) & Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Head-To-Head Survey

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HomeTrust Bancshares and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeTrust Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and Bluegreen Vacations’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares $158.55 million 3.04 $15.53 million $2.06 14.22 Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 1.15 -$80.53 million N/A N/A

HomeTrust Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bluegreen Vacations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.5% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares 9.89% 7.81% 0.86% Bluegreen Vacations 0.95% 1.27% 0.27%

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares beats Bluegreen Vacations on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public. The company was founded on July 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Asheville, NC.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

